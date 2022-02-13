2022 Honda CB500X launched with updates, two new colour options: See pics

Honda has revealed the updated 2022 Honda CB500X and it comes with a few major updates. Compared to its predecessor, the 2022 Honda CB500X comes with better suspension and braking hardware.

The updated CB500X has 41mm upside-down Showa forks, which, while not adjustable, are a substantial improvement over the bike's previous telescopic forks. The new wheels, made of cast aluminium, are lighter than before. Other changes are the updated breaking system. Dual 296mm discs with twin-piston Nissin callipers replace the 310mm disc.

The adventure-tourer is now also available in two new colours, Organic Pearl Green and Black. Furthermore, the CB500X is equipped with a negative LCD instrument cluster that includes speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, dual trip meters, gear position indicator and gear shift indicator.

Powering the bike is the same 471cc parallel-twin engine that generates 47.6hp and 43.2Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

For now, the previous version of the adventure-tourer is priced at Rs 6.88 lakhs (ex-showroom). Honda is expected to release the updated CB500X in India shortly.

