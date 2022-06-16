Hyundai has launched the Venue facelift in India, wanting a big piece in the Indian compact SUV market. However, even with the bold stance and updated looks and features, it's not easy to compete in the Indian market. The segment is already buzzing with a bunch of close competitors for the 2022 Hyundai Venue. It is to be noted that the previous iteration of the model created its space amidst the tough competition, but will the facelift version be able to do the same in the face of competition like Tata Nexon? It is to be noted that Tata Nexon competes for the same share as the Hyundai Venue and has been selling like a piece of hot pie. To find out which of the two models is better for the consumers, here is a detailed spec comparison of the 2022 Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon.

2022 Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon: Dimensions

Taking a first look at both the SUVs, one might feel that they have a similar size. But the scales tell a different story, projecting slight differences in the numbers. To be specific, the 2022 Hyundai Venue has a length of 3,995mm, a width of 1,770mm and a height of 1,617mm. However, when it comes to Tata Nexon stands with a length of 3,995 mm, a width of 1,770mm and a height of 1,605mm. It is to be noted that the Tata Nexon and 2022 Hyundai Venue have a same wheelbase of 2,500 mm.

Being the newer of the two, the 2022 Hyundai Venue comes with a load of features like paddle shifters, air purifier, electric sunroof, wireless phone charger, embedded voice command among others. On the other hand, Tata Nexon comes with features like a cabin air purifier, infotainment touch screen, natural voice tech, reverse camera assist, electronic traction control, and hill hold control, among others.

2022 Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon: Engine

Under the hood, the Venue retains its existing engine options - 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel. The NA petrol is available with a 5-speed MT, whereas the 1.0L turbocharged unit is paired to a 6-speed iMT as standard. Nevertheless, the latter can also be bought with a 7-speed DCT. For the 1.5L diesel engine, a 6-speed MT remains exclusive.

Tata Nexon is powered by 1.2-litre petrol; it also gets the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These engines work with 6-speed manual gearbox, consumers have the option to choose the 6-speed AMT gearbox as well.

2022 Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon: Price

The newly launched 2022 Hyundai Venue has a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom) going up to Rs 12.57 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Nexon has a starting price of Rs 7.54 lakh (ex-showroom) going up to Rs 11.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The slight difference in the price makes it tough to make the choice between the two.