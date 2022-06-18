With the launch of the 2022 Hyundai Venue, the South-Korean car maker has stirred up the market competition. With the new feature upgrades, the compact SUV is going straight up against its rivals. However, the new SUV faces a really big threat from its Korean cousin in the form of the Kia Sonet. The competition between both these SUVs can get the buyers in the dilemma of which one to buy. To get you out of this dilemma, here we have compared the 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift with the Kia Sonet.

2022 Hyundai Venue vs Kia Sonet: Dimensions

2022 Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet are visibly similar, but the difference in their size is projected better on the scale. To be specific 2022 Hyundai Venue has a length of 3,995mm, a width of 1,770mm and a height of 1,617mm. At the same time, the numbers on Kia Sonet are different. The compact SUV measures 3,995mm in length, 1,790mm in width and 1,642mm in height. In addition, there is a slight difference in their wheelbase as well. The 2022 Hyundai Venue has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm, whereas Kia Sonet's wheelbase measures 2,500mm.

2022 Hyundai Venue vs Kia Sonet: Features

Both of these are packed with good features, 2022 Hyundai Venue comes with features like paddle shifters, an air purifier, an electric sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and embedded voice command, among others. On the other hand, Kia Sonet is loaded with features like Front (Driver and Passenger) airbags, Side Airbags, a High Tyre pressure monitoring system, Air Conditioner with Rear AC vents, and a smart air purifier, Electric adjust outside mirrors, ventilated driver and passenger seat among others.

2022 Hyundai Venue vs Kia Sonet: Engine

Under the hood, the Venue retains its existing engine options - 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel. The NA petrol is available with a 5-speed MT, whereas the 1.0L turbocharged unit is paired to a 6-speed iMT as standard. Nevertheless, the latter can also be bought with a 7-speed DCT. For the 1.5L diesel engine, a 6-speed MT remains exclusive. Kia Sonet comes with two engine options, i.e., a 1.2-litre petrol engine working with a 5MT and a 1.5L CRDi working with a 6MT.

2022 Hyundai Venue vs Kia Sonet: Price

The newly launched 2022 Hyundai Venue has a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to Rs 12.57 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, Kia Sonet has a starting price of Rs 7.15lakh (ex-showroom) and which goes up to Rs 13.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the GTX+ trim.