India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) has reintroduced the Ninja 400 in the Indian market in its BS6 avatar. The updated version of the motorcycle goes on sale in two colour schemes - Lime Green (KRT Edition) and Metallic Carbon Gray. The Japanese brand has priced its supersport offering at Rs 4.99 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the deliveries will begin by the first week of July. For now, interested buyers can make their bookings at a Kawasaki dealership near them. Talking of major changes, the Ninja 400 remains largely unchanged, except for the paint options. Mechanically, it is still the old motorcycle.

The Lime Green being (KRT Edition) has lime green as its base colour with black graphics on the fairing in addition to red highlights, styling has been improved by a race-inspired graphics while ‘Metallic Carbon Gray’ comes with black colour with lime green highlights on fairing, tank and cowl, does induce a bit of sportiness to the overall design.

Clad in sharp new Ninja styling, the 2023 Ninja400 sport motorcycle offers the largest displacement in its category at 399cc with the sophistication of a twin-cylinder engine. At their core, these lightweight machines are accessible, and versatile while still delivering a decidedly sporty experience. The all-new 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 aims to do just that and it does so by serving up more & more of everything.

Kawasaki’s advanced dynamic rigidity analysis was used to ensure optimum rigidity with light weight. Apart from this the new Ninja 400 features a Swingarm Mounting Plate. Allowing the swingarm to be affixed to the rear of the engine contributes to stability.

Ninja 300 is mainly made for beginners and Ninja 650 is popular among experienced riders. However, Ninja 400 fits the bill for those who are willing to buy a sports bike between 300 and 650cc.

The Ninja 400 motorcycle’s chassis dimensions were designed to deliver confident handling with a modern sporty feel at all speeds. Approachable power, superb ergonomics and class-leading performance offer a smooth, manageable ride that’s ideal for new riders while also alluring experienced riders, setting a new standard for everyday epic sport riding. A Narrow low seat height for confident reach on ground and aggressive styling with LED headlights make the Ninja 400 the ideal choice for riders looking to enter the sport-riding scene.