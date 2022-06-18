2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 to launch this month; things you need to know

Kawasaki is all set to launch the 2022 Versys 650 by the end of this month. The bike has been in the Indian market for quite some time now, and the updates in the model have been long-awaited. It is to be noted that the new model will receive some major changes in its aesthetics and features. The new design takes inspiration from the Kawasaki Versys 100. The changes can be seen in the headlight's design, graphics and newly designed four-way adjustable windscreen.

Moving forward, Kawasaki Versys 650 will now have features like riding aids, and Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) system, among other things. The new motorcycle will also get two riding modes. The two modes are programmed to serve different needs for a better ride on different surfaces. In addition, the bike gives you the option of turning off the riding modes as per wish. The most significant update in the model can be seen in the form of a new TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity.

The Kawasaki Versys 650 is mechanically identical to the previous model. It has a 649cc parallel-twin engine with 66hp and 61Nm of torque. In addition, the chassis and suspension are identical. The Versys 650's Showa adjustable suspension is one of its strongest features, especially for the upcoming motorcycle. The new Versys 650's braking system is also carried over from the previous model.

Before the launch of the 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650, the manufacturer was offering a massive discount of Rs 70,000 on the ongoing model of the bike. It is to be noted that the ongoing model is priced at Rs 7.15 lakh (ex-showroom), after discounts the bike could be bought at a price of Rs 6.45 lakh. However, the aforementioned offer was valid till last month.