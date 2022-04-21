Kawasaki Versys 650 now available with massive discount of Rs 70,000

Kawasaki has announced a hefty discount of Rs 70,000 on its Versys 650 motorcycle. The special discount offer on the middleweight bike can be availed against its price of Rs 7.15 lakh (ex-showroom). After the discount, the price of the bike comes to Rs 6.45 lakh. It is to be noted that the discount is available till 30 April 2022.

The timing of the discount offers is crucial as Triumph has recently launched the Tiger Sport 660, which stands as the direct competitor of the Versys 650. Moreover, Kawasaki is also preparing to launch the 2022 Versys 650 in India. They displayed the upcoming model in last year's EICMA motorcycles shows in November.

In the updated version, the motorcycle has received multiple upgrades, such as newly designed headlights with LED lights. It also gets a Bluetooth-enabled TFT colour display which brings it closer to the more modern competition in the Adventure motorcycle category.

Leaving aside the cosmetic and the feature upgrade, the powertrain remains the same. At heart, it has the same BS-6 compliant engine 650 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine churning out 64.8 bhp and a max torque of 60.7 Nm mated with a 6-speed gearbox.

The ADV is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, inverted front forks, a rear mono-shock, and dual disc brakes in front and a single rotor in back. While the exact date of the forthcoming model's introduction has yet to be revealed, the bike is slated to arrive in India later in 2022.

