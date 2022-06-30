2022 Kia Seltos facelift breaks cover, coming to India soon - Check images

The Kia Seltos was the company’s first product in the Indian market, and it helped the carmaker with a firm foothold in our country. Launched back in 2019, the SUV is due for a mid-cycle refresh. While the test mules of the facelifted Kia Seltos have been spotted in India, the brand has revealed the updated model internationally. The Kia Seltos facelift will make its global debut at the Busan Motor Show in the coming days. The India launch is expected by the festive season this year. Once launched, the upcoming Kia Seltos facelift will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor and more.

Coming to the changes, some extensive updates to the design can be seen in the images. Upfront, a new pair of headlamps takes the charge with a bigger and more squared-off radiator grille sitting in between them. Kia has also tweaked the LED DRLs’ design. They now extend into the grille. The front bumper features a silver scuff plate, which seems to be drawing inspiration from the Seltos.

Moving towards the sides, the only noticeable change is the design of new 18-inch alloy wheels. Towards the rear, the designers have made subtle yet significant tweaks. The tail lamps are now resculpted units and they are connected to each other. Some essence of the Carens in these tail lamps is also visible. Besides, the bumper also gets a new scuff plate, which looks a lot chunkier than the one seen on the outgoing model.

The interior of the facelifted model is heavily updated. A new twin display sits on the dashboard, housing two 10.25-inch screens for the instrument console and infotainment unit. The dashboard layout remains largely the same. Over to the centre console, the absence of a gear lever can be seen. After all, it has been replaced with a rotary dial, which certainly looks neat.

Also read - New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza India launch LIVE updates: Price, Features, Variants and more

In the Indian market, the Seltos is expected to continue with the same engine options - 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L diesel, and 1.4L turbo-petrol. These engines develop 115 PS/144 Nm, 115 PS/250 Nm, and 140 PS/242 Nm, respectively. Transmission options are assumed to remain the same as well.