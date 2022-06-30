NewsAuto
NEW BREZZA 2022

New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza India launch LIVE updates: Price, Features, Variants and more

New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The upcoming compact SUV from the India's largest carmaker promises a multitude of changes, including new design, cabin, features and more.

 

Written by - Arjit Garg|Edited by: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 08:08 AM IST
  • Updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza to shed 'Vitara' from name
  • Will get updated powertrain and gearbox
  • Becomes first Maruti Suzuki to feature electric sunroof

LIVE Blog

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is all set to be launched in India today (June 30) and is among one of the most awaited launches in the Indian market this year. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is also the most important and premium launches from the India's largest car market. The previous gen Vitara Brezza was one of the best selling SUVs in India across and clocked a cumulative sales of 7.5 lakh vehicles in India. The model was known to offer frugal engine, good cabin space and Maruti's peace of mind, but was loosing its charm against new age products like the Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet, esp in terms of features. The company has realised that a freshened-up Vitara Brezza is the need of the hour to take over the top spot once again and so, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift will be launched on June 30 (today). Here's the LIVE launch blog of the new SUV:

New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza - Exterior

On the outside, the updated model will don a host of changes over the model it replaces. The front end is an all-new affair, with slender-looking LED headlamps. The bull bar effect on the front bumper is prominent. Sideways, a set of new alloy wheels are visible, along with some changes to the silhouette, which certainly is more proportionate this time. The rear quarter glass has increased in size, and the floating effect for the roof makes the compact SUV look premium. The tailgate is a new unit too. It features revised creases and tail lamps. On the whole, the updated model has a beefier presence in contrast to the model it replaces.

New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza - Interior

The cabin of the upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will see a sense of fresh air. The dashboard will be revised to house a free-standing 9.0-inch infotainment unit. Also, the AC vents will move lower down the dashboard. New seats are also expected to be seen on the facelifted model, but the dark theme will be carried forward from the outgoing version.

New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza - Features

A slew of new features will be seen on the updated Vitara Brezza. The list will include an electronic sunroof, a larger 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment unit, a 360-degree parking camera and more. The head-up display and ventilated front seats could also be made available on the new Vitara Brezza. Other highlights on the inside will include a new instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a premium sound system and more.

New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza - Specifications

The 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol motor will power the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Anticipated to be offered in the same state of tune as the newly-launched Ertiga, it will boast a peak power output of 103 bhp and 136.8 Nm of max torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed AT and 6-speed MT. The former will also get steering-mounted paddle shifters. Dimensionally, things are likely to remain unchanged. However, slight increments in width and height are expected.

New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza - Expected Price

Once launched, it will continue to rival the likes of the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Mahindra XUV300. Expect the 2022 Vitara Brezza to start from around Rs 8 lakh, ex-showroom.

30 June 2022
08:07 AM

India's largest carmaker is all set to launch the updated 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the country on June 30. The new Brezza will shed the Vitara tag from the name as Maruti is planning to launch a Hyundai Creta rivaling mid-size SUV and will reserve the Maruti Suzuki Vitara name for the upcoming model. The Brezza plate will be used for the highly succcessful compact SUV. 

