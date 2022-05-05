हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KTM

2022 KTM 390 Adventure launched in India at Rs 3.28 lakh, gets updated design

2022 KTM 390 Adventure has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 3.28 lakh (ex-showroom), the bike retains most of its features with some updates.

2022 KTM 390 Adventure

KTM has launched the updated 2022 390 Adventure in India. The bike is launched at Rs 3.28 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the price of the 2021 model of the bike. However, the updated version comes with cosmetic updates as well as feature updates. The new version of the adventure motorcycle made its debut in the US market and has now been launched in India.

To begin with, the new 390 Adventure's cosmetic upgrades are evident at first glance. However, The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure has similarities to the current model in terms of general style, with the adventure persona that the bikes are known for.

The inclusion of two new paint schemes, a grey/black scheme and a blue scheme, both with orange accents and livery, is the most visible aesthetic improvement. Both of these colour schemes are inspired by larger KTM models, such as the Adventure 890.

Moving, the aesthetic updates continue with the changes in the tank shrouds and rear side panels with a slightly wide seat. The new 2022 KTM 390 Adventure also gets an updated headlight design with a reduced bezel.

The new adventure bike comes with multiple features like a 12V charging port, and an all-LED lighting adjustable windscreen, among other features. It is also equipped with a coloured TFT instrument display with smartphone connectivity and a navigation system.

The powertrain of the 2022 KTM 390 Adventure remains the same as the previous model it continues to be powered by a 373.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine churning out 42.3 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine works with a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick shifter.

