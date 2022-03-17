2022 KTM 790 unveiled in the international market, gets a new colour

KTM has re-introduced a member of the Duke family badged as 790 Duke for the international markets. The bike falls in the category between 390 Duke and 890 Duke. Earlier, this bike was available in the Indian market, but it was taken out because of emission norms.

The bike was initially launched back in 2017 and was able to make its place in the market. The bike targets buyers who wish to have something more moderate. Covering the middleweight category bike provides an option to thrill-seekers looking forward to something more than 390 Duke and less than 890 Duke.

The makers have kept the bike's design the same without any major upgrades in place. The only upgrade considering the looks is the new grey-black colour option. The features of the bike are the same as at the time of launch.

Also read: Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss Special Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 21.30 lakh

The motorcycle retains its Duke like LED headlamps with integrated LED DRL, low set handlebar with a step-up seat, exhaust with the stainless-steel finish and compact tail section. It also gets a full-colour TFT instrument console displaying all the information.

Electronics, traction control, engine drag torque management, Supermoto mode, and stability control with cornering ABS are among the features that have been kept. Sport, Street, Rain, and Track are the four driving modes available on the bike. Cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system, quickshifter+, track mode, engine slip control, and phone and audio connectivity are all available as options.

The powertrain of the 790 Duke has been retained with the same LC8c parallel-twin engine producing 105bhp and 87 Nm of peak torque. In addition, it retains its hardware with non-adjustable WP APEX suspension.

There is no official information on the 790 Duke's India launch yet. However, you can expect the new 390 Adventure and RC 390 anytime soon.

Live TV

#mute