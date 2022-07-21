Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has announced the introductory prices for the Automatic and 4WD variants of the newly launched New Scorpio-N SUV. While the 2022 Mahindra Scoprio-N was launched at an introductory pricing of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for manual, 7-seater Z2 variant (petrol), the automatic starts from Z4 variant (petrol) which is priced at Rs 15.45 lakh (ex-showroom). That's a price difference of Rs 1.96 lakh over the corresponding manual variant. The same difference is applicable to all AT variants over the correspong variants. The Scorpio-N 4WD, on the other hand, will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2.45 lakhs over the respective 2WD variants. The 4WD will be available on Z4, Z8, and Z8L diesel variants.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N variant wise pricing:

The Scorpio-N 4WD variants will feature ‘Shift on fly’ 4WD, in addition to category first Intelligent Terrain Management Technology 4XPLOR. The introductory prices are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings. The 6-Seater Variant of the Mahindra Scorpio-N will be available in select Z8L variants at an introductory price of Rs 20,000 over respective 7-Seater variants.

Bookings for the All-New Scorpio-N will open online and simultaneously at Mahindra dealerships from July 30, 2022, 11.00 AM onwards. The deliveries of the Scorpio-N will begin during the forthcoming festive season – starting on 26 September 2022. Mahindra plans to roll-out 20,000 units of the Scorpio-N until December 2022. Mahindra has also prioritized the production of Z8L variants. Mahindra earlier announced pricing for the Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L variants of petrol and diesel engine options.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N boasts an all-new design as the nose sports the new Twin Peaks logo on the multi-slat grille. Headlamps feature a dual-barrel setup for the projector headlamps, which also get dynamic turn indicators. A pair of C-shaped LED DRLs sit in the fog lamp housings. The use of power lines on the bonnet, makes the SUV have an impactful street presence. The flared arches further add to the street creds. Rear-facet features a pair of vertically-stacked tail lamps, which Mahindra claims are inspired by the older generations of the Scorpio.

The interior of the Mahindra Scorpio-N has moved leap years ahead in terms of design and equipment it comes with. The Coffee-Black leatherette upholstery is used for the seats and dashboard. Moreover, the centre console gets perimetered by a metallic finish for the rails. With these clever touches, Mahindra has managed to ensure that the Scorpio-N’s interior feels posh and upmarket in every sense. The feature list is long too, with the inclusion of an electric sunroof, cruise control, dual-zone climate control and more.

Talking of powertrain choices, there are two of them on offer - 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk diesel. The former is tuned to push out 203 PS while the latter develops 175 PS of peak power output. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. Those ready to travel the unknown paths, also get the option to settle down with the 4x4 drivetrain.