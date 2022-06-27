2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV launched in India, prices start at Rs 12.49 lakh

Mahindra has been selling UVs for years now. The company’s line-up includes some of the most celebrated names in the Indian automotive markets, and the Scorpio is one of them. Well, the ladder-frame SUV is finally here in its third-generation avatar. Without a surprise, it looks bold, following the tradition of older generation models. The Mahindra Scorpio-N will be sold alongside the outgoing 2nd-gen Scorpio, which will now have the ‘Classic’ suffix behind it. However, the major excitement around the Scorpio remains the ‘N’ suffix. In simpler words, the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio-N. Talking of prices, Mahindra hasn't announced it yet. However, the brand has confirmed that the bookings will open by the end of July, while test drives begin on July 5.

The top-spec Z8L trim is priced at Rs 19.49 lakh, whereas the Z8 trim will cost Rs 17.49 lakh. The mid-spec Z6 will retail for Rs 14.99 lakh, while buyers will have to pay Rs 13.99 lakh for the Z4 trim. The entry-level Z2 is priced at Rs 12.49 lakh, ex-showroom. These prices are introductory and will remain exclusive to the first 25,000 buyers.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N boasts an all-new design. While it has the essence of the OG Scorpio, it certainly has a lot of newness to justify the N suffix. The nose sports the new Twin Peaks logo on the multi-slat grille. Headlamps feature a dual-barrel setup for the projector headlamps, which also get dynamic turn indicators. A pair of C-shaped LED DRLs sit in the fog lamp housings. The use of power lines on the bonnet, makes the SUV have an impact street presence. The flared arches further add to the street creds. Rear-facet features a pair of vertically-stacked tail lamps, which Mahindra claims are inspired by the older generations of the Scorpio.

The Interior of the Mahindra Scorpio-N has moved leap years ahead in terms of design and equipment it comes with. However, the dashboard still has some old Scorpio ethos in it. The Coffee-Black leatherette upholstery is used for the seats and dashboard. Moreover, the centre console gets perimetered by a metallic finish for the rails. With these clever touches, Mahindra has managed to ensure that the Scorpio-N’s interior feels posh and upmarket in every sense. The feature list is long too, with the inclusion of an electric sunroof, cruise control, dual-zone climate control and more.

Talking of powertrain choices, there are two of them on offer - 2.0l mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk diesel. The former is tuned to push out 202 horses while the latter develops 172 Hp of peak power output. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. Those ready to travel the unknown paths, also get the option to settle down with the 4x4 drivetrain.