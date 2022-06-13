The upcoming 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is probably one of the most important launches in the recent times. The Indian consumers have been waiting for the new Mahindra Scorpio-N for quite a while now, as the SUV commands a fanfare in the Indian market. The Indian automaker will launch the Scorpio-N on June 27 in India and ahead of the same, the largest UV maker of India has been teasing the SUV to create a buzz. But more than the official teasers, it's the leaked details that's keeping the prospective buyers and aficionados on toes. As per a recent report, the leaked data reveal the size of the Scorpio-N, which will be bigger than the Tata Safari, its rival in the Indian market. Here's a look at the dimensions, price, engine and more of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N:

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Dimensions

As per the leaked data, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is 4,662 mm long; 1,917 mm wide; 1,870 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm. The ground clearance of new 2022 Scorpio is expected to be about 200 mm. When compared to the current Scorpio, which will continue to sell alongside the new Scorpio and will be renamed as the Scorpio Classic, the new Scorpio-N is 206 mm longer, 97 mm wider, 125 mm shorter and has a 70 mm longer wheelbase. When compared with Tata Safari, new Mahindra Scorpio 2022 is longer by 1 mm, wider by 23 mm, taller by 84 mm and has a 9 mm longer wheelbase.

Dimensions (mm) Mahindra Scorpio-N Mahindra Scorpio Classic Tata Safari Length 4662 4456 4661 Width 1917 1820 1894 Height 1870 1995 1786 Wheelbase 2750 2680 2741

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Engine

Both the engines have been taken from already on-sale Mahindra SUVs, namely Thar and XUV700. Based on the report, the petrol engine will be tuned to produce 170 PS of max power. In contrast, it produces 200 PS of power in the XUV7 and in Thar, the engine gives out 150 PS. Moving on, the diesel engine will be offered with two different tunings. The engine will have similar tunings in the lower-spec trims as the Thar. These tunings will result in producing 130 PS and 160 PS depending on the trims.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Gearbox

There is no information on the gearbox yet. But based on the pattern Mahindra follows with the ongoing Scorpio, the chances are that the higher-spec variant engines will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. In addition, the SUV is expected to get a 4x4 powertrain with both engines. Moreover, the new Mahindra Scorpio N is expected to have drive modes and terrain modes as well.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Price

The Mahindra Scorpio-N quintessentially has no rival as of now. Nevertheless, prospective buyers of models like the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari will keep the Scorpio-N on their lists. Talking of prices, expect the entry-grade petrol trim to start from around Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom. The range-topper’s pricing might go up to Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.

Needless to say, the new Mahindra Scorpio N is a major upgrade over the previous model. The new upgraded model gets more dominating looks and better exterior features compared to the older version. No wonder the makers call it "The big daddy of SUVs."

