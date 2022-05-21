The Mahindra Scorpio needs no introduction whatsoever. The butch SUV from the homegrown brand has managed to carve a niche for itself. If you aren’t living under a stone, you’d know - all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N has been digitally unveiled and will officially be revealed next month. The new-gen avatar of the Scorpio is designed from the ground up, and innovations will set it apart from the outgoing model. Thanks to spy images and recent reports, we do know a thing or two about the upcoming 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N. So read on to find out what the new-age Scorpio will have on offer.

New ‘Twin Peaks’ Mahindra logo

Debuted on the Mahindra XUV700, the Twin Peaks logo of the Mahindra now makes its presence on the just-unveiled All-new Mahindra Scorpio-N. The SUV features a pronounced nose with a chrome-finished 6-slat grille. The new logo takes the centre stage on the grille, and it does look neat.

Bolder styling & road-presence

The upright stance of the SUV is unchanged in the new Scorpio-N rendition as well. The all-new model has a bold-looking face with a high-set bonnet that is further accentuated by tight creases. Over to the sides, the Scorpio-N is styled with large DLO, and the window line is garnished with chrome surrounds. The wheels appear to be 18-inch in diameter. However, the brand hasn’t revealed the size yet. The rear fascia also remains under the wrap, but the x-mas style tail lamps and an upright boot lid will gel well with the overall design.

On the whole, the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio-N looks more contemporary than the outgoing model. Also, the dimensions are expected to be beefier than the outgoing model. For now, we can confirm that the new-gen Scorpio-N will have a pronounced road presence.

New-age feature list

Mahindra has upped the ante with the XUV700. Similarly, the Scorpio-N will come with an extremely long list of features. It is confirmed to be offered with a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, dynamic-swipe turn indicators, large touchscreen infotainment screen, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility, automatic climate control, connected car features, and more. In case Mahindra plans to go full blast with the new model, expect the SUV to offer ADAS tech as well.

All-new body-on-frame architecture

The ladder-frame construction remains the preferred choice for true-blue SUV enthusiasts. The Scorpio has been carrying forward the legacy of old-school charm with modern yet butch styling. In the new-gen avatar, it just leaps ahead with an all-new ladder-frame chassis, claims Mahindra. Hence, it is safe to expect the new Scorpio-N to score better results at a crash test facility.

Powerful engine options

Two engine options are likely to be offered on the forthcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N. A 2.2L oil burner and a 2.0L turbo-petrol motor will be a part of the package. Transmission choices will comprise a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The option of a 4x4 drivetrain will be on cards as well. However, it may be restricted to the diesel variants only.

Price & rivals

The Mahindra Scorpio-N quintessentially has no rival as of now. Nevertheless, prospective buyers of models like the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari will keep the Scorpio-N on their lists. Talking of prices, expect the entry-grade petrol trim to start from around Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom. The range-topper’s pricing might go up to Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.