The newly-launched Mahindra Scorpio-N is receiving a lot of attention from Indian buyers. The ladder-frame SUV boasts a humongous road presence, which can make the new-age compact SUV feel like midgets. Since the customer deliveries are yet to begin in full swing, modified examples of the Scorpio-N are still some time away from the internet. Nevertheless, digital artists are ensuring that we can at least have a glimpse of what the Scorpio-N would look like in a spicier avatar. This time around, we came across digital renderings from the Instagram account of Zephyr Designz.

The pictures show the new Mahindra Scorpio-N sitting lower to the ground. Alongside, the Scorpio-N in the images gets a body kit, which includes a new darker radiator grill with the ‘R’ moniker. Furthermore, the bumper has been tweaked with a splitter to improve aerodynamics. The fog lamp housings are now swapped with air intakes to cool brakes.

Move around the sides, the most noticeable change is the inclusion of wider arches that now house larger rims. Also, the lowered suspension also means that the ride quality will now be stiffer, and resultantly, helping the Scorpio-N with sharper dynamics.

Around the rear, the designer has added a massive diffuser that also houses quad exhaust ports. The tail lamps have also seen the knife in this example. On the whole, this modified Mahindra Scorpio-N looks rad from most angles. In fact, the matte black paint scheme helps the SUV with an accentuated appeal.

Talking of the mechanical specifications, Scorpio-N is on sale with two engine options - 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine. Also, there are two transmission options - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. A potent 4x4 drivetrain is also available with the oil burner that comes with multiple off-road modes. Prices for the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N start from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).