Renault India offering discounts of up to Rs 94,000 on Triber, Kiger, and Kwid

Renault India is having a hard time clocking numbers on the monthly sales tally. The company has trimmed down its model line-up as well, and it now sells a total of three offerings in our market, namely Kwid, Kiger, and Triber. The French brand is offering lucrative deals on its range to post higher numbers, which includes exchange bonuses, direct cash benefits, loyalty bonuses, and special benefits under the scrappage policy. Also, special incentives are being extended in the form of corporate benefits and agricultural benefits.

Renault Kwid

The most affordable Renault on sale in the country - Kwid, is available with benefits of up to Rs 82,000. The deal includes cash benefits of Rs 35,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 37,000 on the MY21 models, along with scrappage policy benefits. However, the MY22 example gets discounts of Rs 77,000. It comprises a Rs 30,000 cash benefit, whereas, other offers remain the same.

Renault Triber

The sub-4m three-row MPV is available with a cash benefit of Rs 40,000, loyalty benefits of Rs 44,000, and a Rs 10,000 discount under the scrappage policy. The Triber is on sale with a 1.0L NA petrol motor that churns out 72 hp of peak power output and is offered with two transmission choices - 5-speed MT and 5-speed AT. Prices for the Triber start from Rs 5.92 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also read - TVS Ronin First Ride Review: A dramatic neo-retro motorcycle for Indian buyers?

Renault Kiger

The sub-4m compact SUV of the French brand is on sale with discounts of Rs 75,000 this month. Buyers can avail loyalty benefits of up to Rs 55,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, and a scrappage benefit of Rs 10,000. The Kiger can be bought with either a 1.0L NA petrol motor or a 1.0L turbo-petrol motor. It is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom.