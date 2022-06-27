NewsAuto
MAHINDRA

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N design details explained by chief designer Pratap Bose

Mahindra's Chief Designer Pratap Bose explains the interior and exterior design details of the upcoming SUV before the launch while also demonstrating the voice command feature.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
  • Mahindra Scorpio-N is scheduled to launch today
  • The new Scorpio-N gets an updated design and features
  • The new SUV gets Alexa voice command feature

Mahindra Scorpio-N is scheduled to launch today, i.e., 27 June, which is also the 20th anniversary of the Indian automaker. The first Mahindra Scorpio was introduced in 2002 on the same day. Ahead of the launch, Mahindra's Chief Designer Pratap Bose explained  the details of the interior and exterior design of 'the big daddy of SUVs.' The explanation by Pratap covers every minor detail starting from the wheel arches to the bonnet. Moreover, the explanation covers the interior and tech of the SUV in a similar way.

Starting with the explanation of the design, Pratap tells the audience how the "big daddy of SUVs" was born. He says, "By taking design, interior, and tech to the exponential level with the power of the N." He also points out the 'twin peaks' logo on the front of the SUV. It is to be noted that this will be the second model from the homegrown car maker to feature the new logo.

Bose further explains that there are signature beefy arches on the side of the SUV that give it a more muscular look. Moreover, the metallic tail element has been integrated into the belt line which further blends into the top in the shape of a scorpion's tail.

Also read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N launch LIVE updates: Check price, design, features and more

Other exterior design features include sting-like LED DRLs encasing the foglamp, a huge, imposing grille, double barrel headlamps, LED turn indicators, premium chrome slats, 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, etc. Inside, it has luxurious coffee-black leather upholstery, supportive contoured seats, a dual-tone metal dashboard, and an innovative Adrenox infotainment system.

Moreover, it gets metal finished on both sides with the housing for the infotainment system. The design details of the SUV.  Later on, Pratap Bose also demonstrated the new voice command feature in the Mahindra Scorpio-N by saying. "Alexa asks Mahindra to turn on the car." However, the price and trims of the new Scorpio-N have not been revealed by the company and will be revealed at the time of the launch.

