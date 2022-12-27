2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N gets 5 new ENTRY-LEVEL variants with MORE features

Mahindra Scorpio-N carved a niche for itself with styling that attracted many and features that made it match shoulders with SUVs from a segment above. With an overwhelming response from the Indian audience, the Scorpio-N received bookings that made the waiting periods shoot up to almost 2 years. Mahindra also made sure, there are enough variants of the SUV to fulfil everyone’s demand. Now, the company has added 5 more variants to the list, which gets more to the table for consumers. New trim options added to the list are - Z2 Petrol MT E, Z2 Diesel MT E, Z4 Petrol MT E, Z4 Diesel MT E, and Z4 Petrol 4WD MT E.

The new variants are based on the existing ones, however, they bring along more features. Starting with the Z2 E variant, it now comes with dual-barrel headlamps, LED turn indicators, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lamp, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, rear AC vents and more.

Moving over to the new Z4 E variant, it is now turning out to be the most value for money of all. While the Z4 trim already had a lot of features on offer, the E suffix brings along power-adjustable ORVMs, 2nd-row AC with carbon filter, height adjustable seat with lumbar adjustment, cruise control, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and rear washer, wiper & demister.

Talking of prices, the Scorpio-N Z2 E trims are priced at Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 12.99 lakh with petrol and diesel engine options, respectively. The Z4 E trims will retail with petrol and diesel engines for Rs 13.99 lakh and 14.49 lakh, respectively. With the 4WD layout, the Z4 E trim of the Scorpio-N is priced at Rs 16.49 lakh. All of these prices are ex-showroom India.

The company has not updated the powertrain choices on the Mahindra Scorpio-N. It continues with two engine choices - 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.