Mahindra XUV300 with WIDEBODY kit is ready to go around corners fast: Check PICS

Mahindra XUV300 is a compact SUV, loved by the Indian audience for its peppy powertrain options. The company has recently launched the new Turbosport trim, which comes with a more powerful 1.2L turbo-petrol motor. Well, the new engine option further accentuates the SUVs' sporty quotient. However, a digital rendering artist felt the need to amplify the aesthetics of the Mahindra XUV300, which features a widebody kit, in addition to an electric blue paint scheme. As can be seen in the images, shared on Instagram by Bimble Designs, the digitally tweaked Mahindra XUV300 looks dope.

Alterations on the design front include a new front bumper, along with an all-black radiator grille. An intercooler can be seen sneaking from the lower air dam, and a splitter with red piping is also visible. The designer has changed the bonnet as well. It is now made of carbon fibre with large air intakes on top.

Around the sides, there's a lot more to talk about. Thanks to a new front fender, the wheel arches are now beefed up to house larger wheels, and similarly, the rear fender is reprofiled too. The rims are now larger than stock units, and they are shod with low-profile tyres.

A dual-tone paint scheme is used in this example, while ORVM caps are finished in a red theme. The tail of this modified Mahindra XUV300 gets a sportier diffuser that uses the same theme as red-finished side skirts. Also, wider exhaust tips are used in this example.

Talking about the powertrain, the XUV300 is digitally tweaked, and thus, no mechanical changes are made. However, the XUV300 in its Turbosport variant produces 128 bhp of peak power output and 250 Nm of max torque, making it the most powerful compact SUV in the country. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox only.