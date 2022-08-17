New Mahindra Scorpio-N is enjoying big numbers on the order book. The SUV is drawing mixed opinions for the way it looks. Well, in our opinion, things could have been spicier post-c-pillar. And it seems like folks at NStreet Designs are all ears to us. They have come up with a new rendering that portrays the new Mahindra Scorpio-N as a baja truck. Interestingly, the Scorpio-N pickup truck looks way too mean than in its SUV avatar. Also, it appears to be more practical than all other renditions of the Scorpio that are currently on sale in the Indian market.

In terms of design, there’s no denying the fact - the Scorpio-N pickup truck is brute-looking. It sports a new front bumper that is complemented by massive tow hooks and a rugged scuff plate. The bonnet has some added flares for muscular appeal. A snorkel is fixed too.

Sideways, the most notable change is the addition of a rear bed, which features a roll cage that comes along with a spare tyre holder. The designer has fixed a light bar on the roof and wide cladding over the wheel arches. All of these elements in summation give this new Mahindra Scorpio-N-based pickup truck a handsome stance.

Of course, Mahindra has not revealed the plan of launching the new Mahindra Scorpio-N Getaway yet. However, if they do, be ready to see a slew of modified avatars on road and off the road as well.

Currently, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is on sale with two engine choices - 2.0L mStallion petrol and 2.2L mHawk diesel engine. They can be mated to either a 6-speed stick shift or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. For those who are always eager to take the path less travelled, the option of a 4X4 drivetrain is available.