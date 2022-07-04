NewsAuto
SCORPIO N BOOKING

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N imagined as a capable off-roading machine, looks stunning

A digital artist by the name Bimble Designs has now imagined the newly launched new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio as a capable off-roader and the SUV looks stunning.

Written by - Arjit Garg|Edited by: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 04:55 PM IST
  • New Mahindra Scorpio-N launched in India on June 27
  • Features an all-new ladder-frame chassis
  • Updated styling inside-out and contemporary feature list to drool buyers

Trending Photos

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N imagined as a capable off-roading machine, looks stunning

Mahindra and Mahindra, the homegrown automaker and largest UV maker in India has recently launched the new Scorpio-N. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched in India on June 27 at a starting and introductory pricing of Rs 11.99 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base Z2 variant. The SUV will be sold along side the current-gen Scorpio, which will be renamed as Mahindra Scorpio Classic. The iconic SUV has been serving the Indian market for 20 years now and has a huge fan following. Among the fan following are customization houses and digital artists who love to fiddle with the design of the Scorpio. One such artist going by the name of Bimble Designs has rendered a digital image of Scorpio-N imagining the SUV as a capable off-roader.

Bimble Designs creator shared the image of the Scorpio-N and stated that “I modified this concept vehicle with a big bull-guard to make it an extreme offroader, gave it a hood scoop for better breathing while in the wild, blacked out all the chrome, and modeled custom offroad wheels along with bead-locks. Moreover, I installed a roof box and a winch too.”

The latest rendition shows the SUV wearing an all-green paint, borrowed from Scorpio-N itself along with big off-roader wheels, and a roof mounted luggage box.

As mentioned by the creator himself, he has installed a big bull-guard to make it an extreme offroader, gave it a hood scoop for better breathing while in the wild, blacked out all the chrome, and custom offroad wheels along with bead-locks along with a winch too.

Live TV

scorpio n bookingmahindra scorpio-n on road priceScorpio n pricemahindra scorpio n pricemahindra scorpio n2022 Mahindra Scorpio-Nmahindra scorpio 2022Mahindra Scorpio PriceNew Mahindra Scorpiomahindra scorpio 2022 pricenew mahindra scorpio 2022mahindra scorpio carmahindra scorpio on road pricescorpio on road priceMahindra Indianew scorpio pricenew mahindra scorpio pricemahindra scorpio launch

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?