Mahindra and Mahindra, the homegrown automaker and largest UV maker in India has recently launched the new Scorpio-N. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched in India on June 27 at a starting and introductory pricing of Rs 11.99 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base Z2 variant. The SUV will be sold along side the current-gen Scorpio, which will be renamed as Mahindra Scorpio Classic. The iconic SUV has been serving the Indian market for 20 years now and has a huge fan following. Among the fan following are customization houses and digital artists who love to fiddle with the design of the Scorpio. One such artist going by the name of Bimble Designs has rendered a digital image of Scorpio-N imagining the SUV as a capable off-roader.

Bimble Designs creator shared the image of the Scorpio-N and stated that “I modified this concept vehicle with a big bull-guard to make it an extreme offroader, gave it a hood scoop for better breathing while in the wild, blacked out all the chrome, and modeled custom offroad wheels along with bead-locks. Moreover, I installed a roof box and a winch too.”

The latest rendition shows the SUV wearing an all-green paint, borrowed from Scorpio-N itself along with big off-roader wheels, and a roof mounted luggage box.

As mentioned by the creator himself, he has installed a big bull-guard to make it an extreme offroader, gave it a hood scoop for better breathing while in the wild, blacked out all the chrome, and custom offroad wheels along with bead-locks along with a winch too.

