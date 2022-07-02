The launch of the Mahindra Scorpio-N has definitely raised the bar for rival SUVs with its top 5 variants. The car fanatics are going haywire with their wildest of imaginations to come up as they are coming up with various modified ideas. Hence, an illustration of the Mahindra Scorpio N pick up truck version of the SUV by Abin designs on Instagram has caught the eye of netizens. This digital iteration of the Mahindra Scorpio N pick up truck can give a tough fight to the Isuzu V-Cross virtually.

The front fascia doesn't seem to have many alterations apart from having a scooped-out bonnet in the illustration. The silver skid plate beneath the front bumper looks sturdy. This version has more muscular wheel arches than the regular ones and alloy wheels look a size smaller. To make the door panel more prominent, there is a distinguished side skirting finished with a silver texture.

Instead of third-row seating, this version has a rear section that now has a cargo bed which is giving all the feels to the modified truck. The utilitarian aspect of this illustration has definitely put the pickup truck as a rival to Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux.

Also read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N first drive review: The OG Indian SUV is back in a new avatar: WATCH Video

The new Mahindra Scorpio N which was the much-awaited SUV comes with the latest features and design upgrades. The price of the SUV starts at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-level trim of the new car. The D-segment, ladder-frame SUV is now introduced in its 3rd-gen avatar with an all-new chassis, body shell, exterior design, and cabin. The Scorpio-N gets a new variant line-up as well. There are a total of 5 variants on offer this time - Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L.

Two engine options are offered on the Scorpio - N. The turbo-petrol motor will belt out 200 PS and 380 Nm, whereas the oil burner is rated to deliver 175 PS and 400 Nm. Bookings for the Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin from July 30th in both online and offline fashion.

Live TV