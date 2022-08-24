2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N modified to be expedition-ready: Looks brute in PICS

The interest around the newly-launched 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is so high that it helped the carmaker receive 1 lakh orders for the SUV in just 30 minutes. The ladder-frame SUV is booked for almost the next 2 years, and the deliveries are yet to start on a full scale. However, we recently came across a modified example of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N, which managed to catch our attention with its brute appeal. Before you think that it is a real-life example, we tell you - the answer is no. Instead, we came across a digitally-tweaked Mahindra Scorpio-N, which is tweaked to trot the globe without taking the paved roads.

The digital modification is performed by NStreet Designs, and they shared the images via their Instagram handle. In pictures, the Scorpio-N can be seen with a rather in-your-face stance. The designer has tweaked the nose with a new bumper that features a metal scuff plate for enhanced protection and approach angle. Also, larger tow hooks for easy access are also fitted on this modified Mahindra Scorpio-N.

The radiator grille now features marker lamps, while the bonnet gets a bug deflector. Also, a snorkel is fitted to increase the capability of the Scorpio-N. On the roof, a metal rack is installed, which is loaded with a lot of stuff. Furthermore, a look to the sides reveals chunky off-road tyres that are wrapped on concave-style alloy wheels.

For improved illumination during the dark, a light bar is fixed on the roof. In addition, rock sliders, to prevent any harm to rocker panels during offroading are installed on this digitally-tweaked Mahindra Scorpio-N. Around the rear fascia, the bumper has been altered to fit a tandem spare tyre carrier. A sturdier and functional scuff plate is also fixed at the rear bumper.

Currently, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is available with two engine options - 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol motor and 2.2L mHawk oil burner. Both of these power plants can be mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The option of 4WD layout is available in almost all trim options, except for the base-spec variant.