2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Scorpio Classic comparison: Price, specs, features

The Mahindra Scorpio is an important name for the homegrown carmaker. The Scorpio brand name has been in existence for over two decades now. Recently, the company has launched the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N in the Indian market, which is the third-gen avatar of the SUV. Alongside, the automaker has also updated the original Scorpio, which will now be sold as the Mahindra Scorpio Classic. With two Scorpio models in the Indian market, the homegrown UV giant has certainly created some confusion between the buyers. Well, here’s how the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic differ from each other.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic stands at 4,456 mm in terms of overall length, and it is 1,995 mm tall and 1,820 mm wide. The wheelbase measures at 2,680 mm. Talking of the Mahindra Scorpio-N, it is 4,662 mm long, 1,917 mm wide, and 1,857 mm tall, whereas the Scorpio-N’s wheelbase stands at 2,750 mm. While the Scorpio Classic rides on 17-inch rims, the Scorpio-N rides on 18-inch alloy wheels.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Scorpio Classic: Engine & gearbox

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N offers two engine choices - 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk turbo-diesel. The former generates 172 Hp/400 Nm, while the latter puts out 200 Hp/380 Nm of max output. Transmission choices for the Scorpio-N include a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

Moving over to the Mahindra Scorpio Classic, it will exclusively be sold with a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine belting out 130 Hp and 300 Nm of rated outputs. It will only be sold with a 6-speed manual gearbox with a rear-wheel-drive layout. The Scorpio-N, on the other hand, gets the option of a 4WD layout.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Scorpio Classic: Features

The feature list on the Scorpio Classic remains relatively short. It gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto compatibility, along with automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, TPMS, cruise control and more. However, it misses out on an electric sunroof.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, on the other hand, comes loaded to the gills. It comes fitted with an electric sunroof, FSD shock absorbers, ADAS, AdrenoX infotainment system, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging, 12-speaker Sony 3D surround sound system and more. In contrast to the Scorpio Classic, the Scorpio-N has a smaller 8-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment unit. However, it is more advanced than the Scorpio Classic’s larger display.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Scorpio Classic: Price

Well, the prices of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic are yet to be announced. It will be sold in just two trims. Also, expect it to be priced lower than the Scorpio-N, which starts from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and tops out at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).