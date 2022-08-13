The Indian auto market is seeing a shift in consumer preference toward CNG vehicles. It makes sense that consumer interest in these vehicles is growing, given the rising cost of fuel and the fuel efficiency they offer. To cash in on the opportunity, the OEMs in India are launching CNG versions of their models. However, the number of options in the market often gets the consumer confused about their choices. So, if you are in the market for a CNG car and mileage is your top priority, Here we have a list of the top 5 CNG mileage cars you can buy in India. Spoiler Alert; As we move on with the list, you might notice that Maruti Suzuki completely dominates it.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio aces the list of cars with a claimed mileage of 35.60 km/kg. The vehicle was launched by the Indian automaker aiming to make it the most fuel-efficient car in the Indian car scene. The extraordinary mileage numbers of the Celerio CNG can solely be credited to its 1.0L NA petrol engine, which has a power output of 58 PS and a peak torque of 82.1 Nm. All of it comes at a starting price of Rs 5.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The tall boy hatchback is one of the oldest cars in the Indian car market, and its popularity is boosted by its CNG version. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG offers consumers a claimed fuel efficiency of 32.52 km/kg. The hatchback is offered with two engine options in India, namely, the 1.0L petrol and 1.2L petrol.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

The small hatchback rules its segment as the oldest car model in India and is soon set to get updated this year. However, in its current form, Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 CNG offers the consumers a mileage of 31.59 km/kg at a starting price of 4.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, similar to all the aforementioned cars on the list, is good for the consumer's pocket with a mileage of 31.2 km/kg. The car is powered by an efficient engine producing 59 PS of power and a peak torque of 78 Nm. All of this is offered with a starting price of Rs 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG recently launched in India is offering a mileage of 30.9 km/kg and is among one of the best-selling cars. The car has a starting price of Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom). Moreover, the Swift is expected to get its next-gen variant soon in India.