2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Tata Safari spec comparison: Which is better SUV?

In good news for the consumers, Mahindra has launched the new Scorpio-N for the buyers looking for an SUV. However, the news is not so good for Tata Safari, which is already in the market as the SUV's direct rival. The new Safari has been in the Indian market for quite a while now and has enjoyed a fair share of its sales in the segment. But with the entry of the new Scorpio-N, the numbers are bound to be divided between the two SUVs. However, making the decision of buying one of the two SUVs can be a bit of a pickle for the consumers, and hence to help them out, here's a spec comparison of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N and Tata Safari:

Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Tata Safari: Dimensions

Clearly, Mahindra Scorpio-N has a bigger size compared to Tata Safari. The numbers indicating the dimensions of the SUVs also tell the same story. To be specific, the Mahindra Scorpio-N has a length of 4,662mm, a width of 1,917mm, and a height of 1,875mm. Similarly, on the scale, Safari has a length of 4,661mm, a width of 1,894mm, and a height of 1,786mm. Moreover, the Mahindra Scorpio-N has a bigger wheelbase compared to the Tata Safari, standing at 2,750mm and 2,741mm, respectively.

Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Tata Safari: Features

Both of the SUVs are quite loaded when it comes to features, over time, Tata has added a few features to the Safari with different editions like the Kaziranga and Dark editions. To be specific, Tata Safari gets features like 6 airbags, terrain response modes, a panoramic sunroof, an electronic parking brake, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with iRA-connected car tech, a 7.0-inch digital display in the instrument cluster, and much more.

On the other hand, Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with features like Alexa with voice command, dual-zone climate control, 8-inch touchscreen, AdrenoX, driver drowsiness detection, Sony 3D surround system, electric sunroof, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, and more.

Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Tata Safari: Engine

Two engine choices will be available for the Mahindra Scorpio-N: a 2.0L turbo-petrol and a 2.2L turbo-diesel. The peak output for the petrol engine is 202 PS. The engines will be offered in two tunes: 132 PS for the base model and 175 PS for the higher model. Both a 6-speed torque-converter automatic and 6-speed manual transmission are available.

The 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine in the Tata Safari, on the other hand, offers just one engine choice and is capable of 170 PS and 350 Nm. Customers have a choice between a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission and a 6-speed manual gearbox. According to reports, a gasoline engine alternative may be forthcoming.

Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Tata Safari: Price

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N has a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Safari starts at Rs 15.24 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 22.15 lakh (ex-showroom).