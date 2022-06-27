Talk of the Indian SUV space, and two names definitely join the discussion - Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Fortuner. The former is launched in the Indian market in its third-gen avatar as Scorpio-N at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The ladder-frame SUV goes on sale with an extensively long feature list. That being said, the Scorpio-N manages to outrun SUVs from higher segments with its modern-age features. In fact, it gets more features than the Toyota Fortuner, which costs twice as much as the top-spec variant of the Scorpio, which is priced at Rs 19.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Well, read on to know about the 5 features that aren’t offered on the Toyota Fortuner but the Mahindra Scorpio-N gets them.

Electric Sunroof

No doubt, Indians are highly obsessed with sunroofs. Hence, Mahindra has decided to offer the option of an electric sunroof on the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N. It should be noted that the Toyota Fortuner misses out on this feature.

Sony 3D Surround Sound System

Debuted on the Mahindra XUV700 first, Sony's 3D surround system is being offered on the Scorpio-N as well. This unit offered a phenomenal sound output. However, anything of this sort is nowhere to be seen on the expensive Fortuner.

Captain Seats

The Indian market has started to buy cars with captain chairs since they are more comfortable than a bench seat. It is confirmed that the SUV will feature a 6-seat layout as well, which isn’t the case with the Toyota Fortuner.

Driver Drowsiness Alert

The driver drowsiness alert system monitors the driver’s eye movement to analyse the attention level of the driver. In case, the system detects that the driver is not attentive during the journey, the system sends an alert to make him/her aware of the same. Yes! This is another feature that is available on the Scorpio-N. The Fortuner fails to get it.

Multiple User Profiles

The AdrenoX system on the Mahindra Scorpio-N offers multiple user profiles. This helps the individuals to have their personalised settings and increased accessibility. Sadly, this feature also remains away from the Fortuner’s feature list.