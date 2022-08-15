2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to have THESE modern features, AMT variants

Maruti Suzuki is planning on bringing back one of the oldest hatchbacks in India with modern updates, yes, we are talking about the Alto K10. The Indian automaker has been building up the hype for the small hatchback with the release of multiple teasers slowly revealing details of the car. The launch of the updated car is scheduled on 18 August but before the launch, several details of the car have been revealed. For instance, the Alto K10 will be based on the same heartect platform as the Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

Furthermore, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be sold alongside the Alto 800 currently on sale in the Indian market. Based on the known details, the car will be sold in 12 variants, which will consist of both AMT and MT variants.

Getting into the better part of it, the top-end variants of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be buffed with multiple features. The car will have a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable OVRMs, power windows, and a remote key.

The exteriors of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 are also as attractive as the interiors, with multiple colour options and design updates. The new Alto K10 will be sold in Earth Gold, Silky White, Speedy Blue, Solid White, Sizzling Red, and Granite Grey colours. Furthermore, the car will be protected by features like rear parking sensors, ABS, and dual front airbags.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be powered by a 1.0-liter K10C Dual Jet petrol engine, which we have seen on other Maruti vehicles like the Celerio and S-Presso. The engine has a maximum output of 67 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and a maximum torque of 89 Nm at 3,500 revolutions per minute. There will be a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT as available transmissions.