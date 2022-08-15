NewsAuto
MARUTI SUZUKI

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to have THESE modern features, AMT variants

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, scheduled to launch on August 18 is to be loaded with modern features like an infotainment touchscreen and is to get an AMT variant for the first time.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 08:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be sold alongside Alto 800
  • 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will have AMT
  • It is expected to have a 1.0-liter K10C Dual Jet petrol engine

Trending Photos

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to have THESE modern features, AMT variants

Maruti Suzuki is planning on bringing back one of the oldest hatchbacks in India with modern updates, yes, we are talking about the Alto K10. The Indian automaker has been building up the hype for the small hatchback with the release of multiple teasers slowly revealing details of the car. The launch of the updated car is scheduled on 18 August but before the launch, several details of the car have been revealed. For instance, the Alto K10 will be based on the same heartect platform as the Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

Furthermore, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be sold alongside the Alto 800 currently on sale in the Indian market. Based on the known details, the car will be sold in 12 variants, which will consist of both AMT and MT variants.

Getting into the better part of it, the top-end variants of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be buffed with multiple features. The car will have a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable OVRMs, power windows, and a remote key.

Also read: Independence Day 2022: Youth spends Rs 2 lakh on Jaguar XF luxury car for Indian flag inspired look

The exteriors of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 are also as attractive as the interiors, with multiple colour options and design updates. The new Alto K10 will be sold in Earth Gold, Silky White, Speedy Blue, Solid White, Sizzling Red, and Granite Grey colours. Furthermore, the car will be protected by features like rear parking sensors, ABS, and dual front airbags.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be powered by a 1.0-liter K10C Dual Jet petrol engine, which we have seen on other Maruti vehicles like the Celerio and S-Presso. The engine has a maximum output of 67 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and a maximum torque of 89 Nm at 3,500 revolutions per minute. There will be a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT as available transmissions.

Live Tv

Maruti Suzuki2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10Maruti Suzuki Alto K10New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10New Alto K102022 Alto K10New Alto K10 launchMaruti Suzuki Alto K10 laucnhAlto K10 priceAlto K10 launch date

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022