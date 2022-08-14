A youth from Gujarat revamped the exteriors of his Jaguar XF worth Rs 71.60 lakh (ex-showroom) in tri-color to look like the flag of India. It is to be noted that a youth named Sidharth Doshi spent Rs 2 lakh for the modifications to achieve the look of his car. Based on the reports he made the changes in his luxury sedan to support the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The aforementioned campaign is being celebrated under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage the people in India to bring home the Indian flag.

Moreover, Sidharth Doshi told ANI that he drove Surat in Gujarat to Delhi to spread awareness about the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign among the masses. Moreover, he expressed his desire to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The front end of the Jaguar XF he owns has the saffron color covering the bonnet and the side panels, followed by white on the sides and green on the rear end of the car.

#WATCH | Delhi: A youth from Gujarat spent Rs 2 lakhs to revamp his car on the theme of #HarGharTiranga



“To make people aware of the campaign, I drove from Surat (Gujarat) to Delhi in my car in 2 days... we want to meet PM Modi & HM Amit Shah," said Sidharth Doshi pic.twitter.com/yC34603HaY — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

JaguarXF owned by the Gujarati youth is a luxury sedan loaded with features. The Pivi Pro infotainment system, which is shared with other Jaguar Land Rover models, features an 11.4-inch floating curved touchscreen and is undoubtedly the centerpiece. The 12.3-inch high-definition digital instrument cluster, the button-heavy but sporty-looking steering wheel, the new, short gear lever that replaces the previous rotary dial, and the AC control knobs are other noteworthy upgrades.

In India, there are two engine choices for the Jaguar XF. The P250 model has a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that is capable of 250 horsepower and 365 Nm of maximum torque. The 2.0-liter engine in the XF diesel D200 generates 203 horsepower and 430 Nm of torque. It also features mild hybrid technology. Power is exclusively sent to the rear wheels when both engines are coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

With inputs from ANI