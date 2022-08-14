NewsAuto
JAGUAR

Har Ghar Tiranga: Gujarat youth spends Rs 2 lakh on Jaguar XF for Indian flag inspired look

The Gujarat youth modified the car to spread awareness about the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and also wants to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 04:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Har Ghar Tiranga: Gujarat youth spends Rs 2 lakh on Jaguar XF for Indian flag inspired look

A youth from Gujarat revamped the exteriors of his Jaguar XF worth Rs 71.60 lakh (ex-showroom) in tri-color to look like the flag of India. It is to be noted that a youth named Sidharth Doshi spent Rs 2 lakh for the modifications to achieve the look of his car. Based on the reports he made the changes in his luxury sedan to support the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The aforementioned campaign is being celebrated under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage the people in India to bring home the Indian flag.

Moreover, Sidharth Doshi told ANI that he drove Surat in Gujarat to Delhi to spread awareness about the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign among the masses. Moreover, he expressed his desire to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The front end of the Jaguar XF he owns has the saffron color covering the bonnet and the side panels, followed by white on the sides and green on the rear end of the car.

JaguarXF owned by the Gujarati youth is a luxury sedan loaded with features. The Pivi Pro infotainment system, which is shared with other Jaguar Land Rover models, features an 11.4-inch floating curved touchscreen and is undoubtedly the centerpiece. The 12.3-inch high-definition digital instrument cluster, the button-heavy but sporty-looking steering wheel, the new, short gear lever that replaces the previous rotary dial, and the AC control knobs are other noteworthy upgrades.

In India, there are two engine choices for the Jaguar XF. The P250 model has a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that is capable of 250 horsepower and 365 Nm of maximum torque. The 2.0-liter engine in the XF diesel D200 generates 203 horsepower and 430 Nm of torque. It also features mild hybrid technology. Power is exclusively sent to the rear wheels when both engines are coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

With inputs from ANI

Live Tv

jaguarJaguar XFHar Ghar TirangaAzadi Ka Amrit Mahotsavluxury carGujaratDelhi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022