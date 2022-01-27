2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift production begins, launch expected in Feb

Maruti Suzuki India has plans for 2022. They kicked off by launching the Celerio, and still, there are many more launches to come covering all the segments with their new and facelifted models. Speculations are that the Facelift Baleno will be hitting the markets by the second week of February.

Amid all of these speculations, expectations and updates Maruti Suzuki has begun the production of Facelift Baleno. The production of this new and upgraded Baleno is taking place in their factory in Gujarat. The news came to light after a picture of the Baleno rolling down the assembly line went viral.

Maruti Suzuki holds one of the biggest customer bases in the Indian car market and they plan on increasing the base with the production of more new cars. The new cars include a brand new version of Brezza, a mid-size SUV based on Toyota's DNGA platform, a brand new Alto based on the Heartect platform.

In addition, they also have lined up new 7-seater cars. The new models will be the successors of their most loved cars Ertiga and the not so popular XL6. However, they have no plans on stopping there, they also have plans of bringing in a few more CNG vehicles for the new customer base.

Coming back to the topic in hand, Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The new update gets better-updated looks, represented by the new headlamps, slightly redesigned bonnet, new grills, upgraded front bumper with foglamps and more room for the air inlet in the mid.

Adding to it they have also given it newly designed taillights, a high mounted stop lamp, redesigned rear bumper and an integrated spoiler. To complete the upgrades the interior gets a new dashboard, instrument cluster, centre console and AC vents.

The speculations are that the feature updates will have a better infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, engine start/stop button, cruise control, steering mounted controls, new seat fabric, HUD, ESP, wireless charger and 6-airbags among other things. The engine is expected to be the same as in the previous model i.e. 1.2-litre petrol and a mild-hybrid petrol engine.

