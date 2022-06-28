2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza specs leaked, launching in 10 variants on June 30

The buzz around the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is quite loud. The compact SUV will officially go on sale in our market by June 30th. By now, the company has also revealed some key details about its upcoming SUV. However, the spy shots of the car without camo have revealed its design in full glory. Now, in a new document uploaded from the transport department, specifications of the upcoming compact SUV are also revealed. Furthermore, the document shares details about the variant line-up of the forthcoming Maruti Suzuki SUV. Well, there will be a total of 10 trims on offer.

As per the ICAT document, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will retail with a 1.5L, 4-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol motor. A similar mild-hybrid powertrain is also used on the newly-launched Ertiga facelift. The power plant is capable of pushing out a rated power output of 103 PS and 138.6 Nm of peak torque. There will be two transmission options on offer - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Yes! The 4-speed AT won’t be seen anymore.

Talking of variants, there will be 7 manual and 3 automatic variants of the Brezza. This time around, new LXI(O) trim will also be seen in the Brezza’s variant line-up. Other key changes on the updated model will include a completely new design for the exterior along with an all-new dashboard. The interior will feature a 9-inch free-standing infotainment unit, revised instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a heads-up display and more. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be the first car from the brand to sport an electric sunroof.

Expected to hit the market with a starting price of around Rs 8 lakh, the updated Brezza will rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue facelift, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite in the Indian market.