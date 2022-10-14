2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched in India at Rs 5.90 lakh: Gets 32.73 km/kg mileage

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG is back in the market with a starting price of Rs 5.90 lakh for the LXI trim. The CNG-powered avatar of the minuscule SUV will be available in a total of two trim options - LXI and VXI, with the latter being priced at Rs 6.10 lakh, ex-showroom. The new S-Presso S-CNG is powered by a Next Gen K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, offering a blend of unmatched fuel efficiency and refinement. The S-Presso S-CNG’s engine develops a peak power output of 56.69 PS at 5300 RPM and max torque of 82.1 Nm at 3400 RPM in CNG Mode. The motor comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The S-Presso S-CNG delivers a fuel efficiency of 32.73 km/kg.

Introducing the new S-Presso S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The SUV-inspired design of the S-Presso has ensured that it has found many takers for its prominent road-presence. The S-CNG version will build on the success of the popular S-Presso, of which we have sold over 2.26 lakh units. The S-Presso S-CNG is sure to delight customers with its amazing fuel efficiency and strong performance. We now have 10 S-CNG models in our portfolio, which are designed to reduce ownership cost and strengthen our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment.”