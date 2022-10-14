Mahindra offering BIG discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh on 2022 Scorpio Classic, Alturas G4 SUV and more

One of India's largest UV manufacturers, Mahindra is offering consumers huge discount offers of up to Rs 2 lakh on its models. The discount offers come during the festive season in a bid to increase the sales of the SUVs. The discount offers are available on certain models like Mahindra Alturas G4, Scorpio Classic, XUV300, Bolero BS6, and more. These discount offers are composed of a combination of cash discounts, exchange benefits, and corporate discounts, based on Gaadwaadi's report. It is to be noted that the models like Scorpio Classic are some of the most recently launched in the India market.

Mahindra Alturas G4

The Mahindra Alturas G4 receives the biggest discounts and incentives in India, and customers can receive up to Rs 11,500 in corporate discounts in addition to Rs 2,20,000 in cash discounts, Rs 20,000 in accessory discounts, and Rs 5,000 in exchange benefits.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic

The recently launched Mahindra Scorpio Classic during the festive season is being offered with discount offers of up to Rs 1,75,000 of cash discounts. Along with this, there are accessories worth Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Moreover, the company is offering Rs 10,000 in corporate discounts as well.

Mahindra XUV300

In India, the Mahindra XUV300 competes against rivals like the Tata Nexon and the Maruti Brezza. The SUV is available with cash discounts up to Rs 29,000 on a few versions. The consumers will also receive accessories worth Rs. 10,000, exchange advantages worth Rs. 25,000, and corporate discounts up to Rs. 4,000.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

The consumer can save Rs 6,500 in cash discounts along with Rs 8,500 accessories and Rs 4,000 in corporate discounts on Mahindra Bolero Neo. The company is also offering exchange benefits of R 15,000 and Rs 4,000 in corporate discount on the SUV.

Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo receives up to Rs 5,200 in corporate discounts, Rs 20,000 in cash savings on a few models, and Rs 15,000 in exchange advantages.