2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class to launch in India on 10 May, bookings open

Mercedes-Benz India has commenced the bookings of the most awaited Mercedes-Benz C-Class. As per the announcement, the bookings for the sedan will be open from 13 to 30 April. The C-Class can be booked with a booking amount of Rs 50,000. It is to be noted that the bookings for the remaining prospects will start from 1 May 2022 onwards.

The much-anticipated New Generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class will arrive in India on May 10, 2022 and will be available through its Franchise Partner network as well as digitally through the Mercedes-Benz India online store.

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class made its world debut in early 2021 and is now available in a number of international countries. The new C-Class takes styling cues from the S-Class. The sedan sports a more angular front end and reduced overhangs. Moreover, the headlights and taillights are shaped similarly to those on the S-Class.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “The C-Class is an important product in our portfolio and will strengthen our luxury sedan offering even more. With every new generation, the loyal customers of the C-Class have preferred the car owing to its superior comfort, technological prowess and evolving design. The new C-Class now creates a new benchmark by excelling in design, comfort and tech offerings, moving closer to the New S-Class, rightly underlining its popularity as the Baby S-Class.”

Schwenk added, “The C-Class has already generated significant interest among our customers even before launch. To honour their loyalty and long wait for the car, for the first time, we are exclusively opening the bookings of the New C-Class for our existing Mercedes-Benz customers only. We are confident the new C-Class will redefine the segment and continue its customer preference, strengthening our leadership in the luxury sedan segment.”

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class in 2022 will most likely be available with three engine options: a 197bhp 2.0L turbo petrol, a 245bhp 2.0L turbo diesel, and a 194bhp 2.0L turbo-diesel. A 9-speed automatic transmission will be standard. The new C-Class will be rivalling other models like the Audi A4 and BMW 3-Series, among others.

