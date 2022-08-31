The 2022 MG Gloster is launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Super trim, and it now goes up to Rs 40.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Savvy trim in the 4X4 guise. The 2022 Gloster gets a couple of changes in terms of a new paint scheme, along with added safety and connected car features. The ladder-frame SUV continues to rival the Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian with its 6/7-seater layout, 4WD drivetrain, ladder-frame architecture, and imposing road presence.

Speaking on the launch, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Technological disruption, constant evolution, and best-in-class customer experience are key priorities for us at MG. The Gloster is known for being bold, sturdy, versatile, and luxurious, and we are grateful for our customers’ response to it. With its 2WD and 4WD trims, powerful engine options, next-gen technology, Autonomous Level 1 and MY MG Shield Package, the ‘Advanced Gloster’ is designed to delight and excite our new-age customer.”

He further added, “We are actively addressing the supply chain issues through efforts such as additional localisation to ensure improvement in production. We hope to double our Gloster sales with this launch.”

2022 MG Gloster Design

The Gloster’s imposing design is kept intact in the updated avatar. However, it will now feature a set of new 19-inch alloy wheels with a dual-spoke pattern. Furthermore, the SUV receives a new Deep Golden paint shade, which will be offered alongside the existing paint options - Agate Red, Metal Ash, Warm White, and Metal Black.

2022 MG Gloster Interior

Like the exterior, the interior of the 2022 MG Gloster remains unchanged. The SUV now comes with 30 standard safety, along with more than 75 connected car features making it more tech-laden than before.

2022 MG Gloster Powertrain

The 2022 MG Gloster continues with the 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine, which is offered in two states of tune. The ladder-frame SUV comes paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, and the 4X4 drivetrain remains optional with an RWD layout as standard.