Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced that the deliveries of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will start from the festive occasion of Navratri on September 26 onwards. The company has planned to deliver a batch of 7,000 units of the SUV in the first 10 days of delivery commencement. Also, the automaker will be prioritising deliveries of the Z8L trim as promised earlier. From the first 25,000 bookings received, the Z8L buyers will receive their Scorpio-N’s in the first two months itself from Sept 26. Talking of the waiting period, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is booked for the next 2 years, and the waiting period varies depending upon the variant and engine-gearbox options booked.

Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “We are delighted to commence deliveries of the All-New Scorpio-N on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. We are committed to roll out the vehicles in full force, and our highly automated manufacturing line which was a part of the investment on Scorpio-N, will help us achieve the deliveries faster.”

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Bookings

The delivery timeline will be communicated for the first 25,000 bookings through CRM channels starting tomorrow, while the customers beyond the first 25,000 bookings will be communicated their estimated delivery period in the next 10 days. The Scorpio-N has been built grounds-up on an all-new platform, and it registered a record with over 1,00,000 bookings in under 30 minutes of bookings opening on 30th July 2022.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Specs

The Mahindra Scorpio-N retails with two engine choices - a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine. The SUV can be had with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT, irrespective of the engine you wish to settle down with. Furthermore, it is available with a 4WD layout as an option in select trims.