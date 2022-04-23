The MPV segment is running hot in the Indian market after the introduction of multiple new models. The heat is increased even more by the sibling rivalry of the updated versions of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Coming from the ultimately the same makers, the XL6 is being called the more premium version of the Ertiga. However, being in a three-row utility vehicle and the same price range keeps them competing for the attention of buyers. On a similar note, the car's unique qualities have got the buyers wondering which one is a better choice. To get the buyers out of the dilemma, we got a detailed comparison of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Dimensions

In terms of size, both the MPVs look almost similar. However, the numbers on the scale tell a different story. Maruti Suzuki XL6 has a length of 4,445, compared to Maruti Suzuki Ertiga's 4,395mm. Similarly, XL6 has a width of 1,775 mm and a height of 1,735 mm compared to Ertiga's width of 1,755mm and height of 1,690mm.

Meaning XL6 is bigger compared to Ertiga, making it easier to handle and slightly smaller in terms of cabin space. However, it is to be noted that the booth space on both the MPVs is 209 litres making them almost equal to each other.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Features

Both the cars have received major features upgrades in their new iteration. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes loaded with features like an updated 7-inch display screen, a touch screen infotainment system with around 40 connected features, paddle-shifter Footwell Illumination (Fr), and a first from the maker in the form of ventilated seats.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets similar features like a 7-inch new Smart Play Pro infotainment system, with an onboard voice assistant remotely accessing & operating the AC function, door lock, headlamps OFF, hazard lights, alarm, and many more features. Comparing the features, it's very clear that the XL6 takes the lead in terms of features.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Safety

To keep the passengers and driver safe, XL6 comes with safety features like Quad Airbags, 360 View Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Reverse Parking Sensors, ESP with Hill Hold, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist. Making Kia Carens better on safety considering the features on offer.

Similarly, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets four airbags, and ESP with Hill hold assist. Safety features also include Dual Front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist rear parking sensors, 2nd-row ISOFIX child seat anchorages, speed alert system, and driver and co-driver seat belt reminder. Making them more or less the same.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Engine

The engine on both the MPVs is the same in the form of a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that produces 101 hp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a new 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters. However, Ertiga gains an advantage as it also gets an option of a CNG powered engine.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Price

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is priced between Rs 11.29 to Rs 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is priced between Rs 8.35 lakh and Rs 11.54 lakh (ex-showroom) making it a more pocket-friendly option.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Conclusion

Culminating the comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a better choice over the XL6 as it offers almost the same things as the latter but at a lower price. However, if one wants better looks, by paying extra money, XL6 might be the right thing.

