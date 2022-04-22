Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki XL6 are ready to cross horns after the latter's launch in the same segment. However, Kia Carens has been dominating the MPV segment because of its affordable price and features, but Maruti Suzuki XL6 is all set to challenge the dominance with its newly upgraded form. Because of this head-to-head chase, the cars have confused the buyers about which one would be a better deal. To put a “full stop” to all the confusion, here is a detailed comparison of Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki XL6.

Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6: Dimensions

When you take a first look at both cars, it is visibly apparent that Kia Carens has a bigger stature compared to XL6. But what about the scale? On the scale, Kia Carens' length is 4,540mm, width is 1,800mm and height of 1,708mm. At the same time, XL6 has a length of 4,445mm, a Width of 1,775 and a height of 1,700mm.

Culminating the point, Kia Carens offers more room on paper compared to Maruti Suzuki XL6. However, the size might make it slightly difficult to manoeuvre the car in tight spaces.

Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6: Features

Talking about the features, Kia Carens has a fully digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch TFT, a fully digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch TFT, AC vents for the second and third-row with automatic AC, front-row ventilated seats, BOSE sound system, multiple driving modes, sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charger, air purifier, electric double folding second-row seats et al.

Conversely, Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes buffed with features like an updated 7-inch display screen, a touch screen infotainment system with around 40 connected features, paddle-shifters, Footwell Illumination (Fr), and a first from the maker in the form of ventilated seats. In conclusion, a few more features are on offer, with the Kia Carens giving it an edge over XL6.

Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6: Safety

Kia Carens, the base variants, get six airbags, EBD, ABS, hill-decent control, hill-start control, all-four-disc brakes, brake assist, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, Highline tyre pressure monitoring system and reverse parking sensors. The other top variants will have reverse cameras, front parking sensors and rain-sensing wipers.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 safety features include Quad Airbags, 360 View Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Reverse Parking Sensors, ESP with Hill Hold, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist. Making Kia Carens better on safety considering the features on offer.

Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6: Engine

Kia Carens provides two options with a 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The 1.5-litre engine gives out a 113 bhp torque of 144 Nm, combined with a six-speed manual transmission. However, the 1.4-litre turbocharged engine packs 138 bhp and 242 Nm of torque, working 7-speed dual-clutch transmission controlled by paddle shifters.

However, Maruti Suzuki XL6 is powered by a K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology and is mated to a 5-speed manual or the new 6-speed AT gearbox. There will be paddle shifters as well for the automatic variant. It offers a peak power of 104 HP and max torque of 136.8 Nm. Comparing the specs, it is easy to say that the Kia Carens offers more power on the go compared to the XL6.

Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6: Price

When it comes to price, Kia Carens is priced between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). However, Maruti Suzuki XL6 is priced between Rs 11.29 to Rs 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6: Conclusion

Culminating the comparison, it is easy to say that Kia Carens has more to offer in terms of safety, power and features, making it clearly a better choice, though a bit more expensive than the XL6 depending on the variant you choose.

