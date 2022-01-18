2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition debuts, check pics here

Porsche is rolling out the refreshed Cayenne for the 2023 model year, but before it does, it is presenting one last special edition for the high-selling SUV in the US market, called the 2022 Platinum Edition. Porsche had done the same thing earlier with its Panamera by launching its Platinum Edition.

Special Cayenne SUV models are distinguished from the rest of the Cayenne range by variant-exclusive accents and additional standard features. Cayenne Platinum Editions come in solid white, black, and metallic colours such as Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue, and a distinctive colour called Chalk.

There are design details on the Cayenne Platinum Edition painted with Satin Platinum, including the Porsche logotype integrated into the LED taillight, intakes, and the badges. Also exclusive to the special edition models are 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels finished in Satin Platinum. Other exterior features include gloss black window, black tailpipes and black mirror caps.

Read also: Tata Motors announces price hike on its passenger vehicles effective Jan 19

In addition to brushed aluminium door sill guards with a "Platinum Edition" designation, the Platinum Edition features Chalk seat belts. Additionally, the cabin trim is textured aluminium and Porsche crests are fitted on the back and front headrests as standard. Porsche also offers customization options for both the interior and exterior of its Platinum Edition models.

Standard features include LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System, Bose surround sound system, ppanoramic roof, ambient lighting, and 8-way adjustable seats.

Live TV

#mute