Tata Motors announces price hike on its passenger vehicles effective Jan 19

Tata Motors, homegrown automaker has announced a marginal price hike on its passenger vehicles. The new prices will be effective from January 19 at an average increase of 0.9%, depending on the variant and model. At the same time, the company has also taken a reduction of upto Rs 10,000 on specific variants, in response to feedback from customers.

As per Tata Motors, the price hike is a result of steep hike in input cost of materials. In a statement, Tata said, "while the company is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike."

Recently, Maruti Suzuki also announced a price hike of upto 4.3 percent on its cars in the Indian market. Like Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki also cited the rising input costs as the reason for passing the buck to the car buyers.

Tata Motors also announced the launch of the Safari Dark Edition in India starting at Rs 19.05 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Tata Safari Dark Edition is available on the XT+/XTA+ & XZ+/XZA+ trims, and gets exclusive features such as Ventilated Seats on both 1st and 2nd Row, Air purifier and Android Auto & Apple Car Play over Wi-Fi.

Various automakers are announcing price hikes in the country due to rising material costs. Maruti Suzuki has already hiked the vehicle prices three times last year by 1.4% in January, 1.6% in April, and 1.9% in September, taking the total quantum to 4.9%.

