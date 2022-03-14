Hyundai to remove THESE variants of Creta and Venue due to chip shortage

As automakers deal with the ongoing global crises, a semiconductor scarcity is unavoidable. Almost every automaker in the world has been suffering due to this shortage, and Hyundai is one such manufacturer in our country.

As of recently, Hyundai dealers across the country were no longer accepting reservations for its best-selling compact SUV Creta's 1.4L petrol DCT' and 1.5L diesel AT' models. Additionally, Hyundai also announced that the following variants of the subcompact SUV Venue will no longer be offered: 1.0L petrol - S(O) DCT, SX+ DCT Dual Tone, 1.5L diesel - S(O) MT and SX(O) MT Dual Tone.

A facelifted version of the Hyundai Venue is expected to be available in India later this year, and test vehicles have already been spotted on Indian roads. The Hyundai Creta, like the Hyundai Venue, is due for an upgrade.

The Hyundai Venue comes with three engine options including a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol making 84 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre diesel making 100 PS of power and 240 Nm of torque and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol making 120 PS of power and 171 Nm of torque. Transmission options include manual, iMT, and DCT.

The Hyundai Creta also comes with three engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol making 114 PS of power and 143 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre diesel making 1113 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol making 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque. Transmission options include manual and a CVT.

Hyundai Venue is currently one of the most affordable compact SUVs on the Indian market and it starts at Rs 6.99 lakhs while the current Creta is priced at Rs 10.23 lakh.

