Triumph Motorcycles has launched the all-new Tiger 1200 in India. The new motorcycle's starting price is Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. It is to be noted that the bike comes in several trims starting from the Pro variants, namely GT Pro and Rally Pro, along with the long-range variants equipped with 30-litre fuel tanks, namely the GT Explorer and Rally Explorer variants. With this new addition, the Triumph Tiger family now has a complete range of nine models.

Currently, the Triumph Tiger range comprises Tiger Sport 660, Tiger 850 Sport, Tiger 900 GT, Tiger 900 Rally Pro, Tiger 1200 GT Pro, Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, Tiger 1200 GT Explorer and the Tiger 12000 Rally Explorer.

The selected variants of the new motorcycle, like the GT Explorer and Rally Explorer, come with a Blind Spot Radar system. Moreover, the bike is loaded with multiple features like a full-colour 7-inch TFT instrument cluster equipped with My Triumph Connectivity System.

Coming to the hardware, the bike gets all-new Showa suspensions; at the front end, it features Showa 49mm, semi-active damping USD forks, and for the rear end, it gets semi-active damping mono-shock with an automatic electronic preload adjustment. For Braking responsibilities, it gets Brembo brakes in the front and the rear end.

The new Triumph Tiger 1200 draws power from an 1160 cc Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder engine. The engine kicks out 150 PS of power and 130 Nm of max torque, revving at 7,000 rpm.

Speaking on the occasion, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, said, “We are excited to introduce the all-new Tiger 1200 family to our diverse portfolio of ultimate adventure motorcycle range in India. est Tiger, we have further strengthened our presence in the category while resetting the expectations of our brand loyalists and enthusiasts. The Tiger 1200 is aimed at taking the competition to the next level and setting new benchmarks in the large capacity adventure motorcycles."