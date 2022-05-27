2022 Yamaha YZF-R25 and MT-25 launched with 249 cc engine and new colours

Yamaha has launched the MT-25 and the YZF-R25 for the international market. These new bikes are the quarter-litre versions of the MT15 and YZF-R15 popular in the Indian market. As the name suggests, the new bikes come with mechanical features along with cosmetic updates. However, the most important of all the updates is the new Euro-2 powertrain. The bike now comes with a 249 cc parallel-twin motor with a power output of 35 bhp and 23 Nm of peak torque. The power is transferred to the wheels via a 6-speed transmission with an optional quickshifter.

Along with the regular body paints, the YZF-R25 comes with the special 60th-anniversary edition colours as well. The anniversary edition's colour scheme is a combination of Red and White for the body and Golden colour for the rims.

Talking about the hardware, both bikes are also equipped with the same suspension system, which includes a USD front fork and a rear mono-shock. Meanwhile, a single front and rear disc with dual-channel ABS handles braking duties. The bikes are outfitted with the same 110/70-17 front and 149/70-17 rear tyres.

In terms of pricing, the standard 2022 YZF-R25 is priced at JPY 6,68,800 (around 4.09 lakh) in Japan, while the special edition model is priced at JPY 6,90,800. (about 4.23 lakh). At the same time, the naked version costs JPY 6,32,500 (approximately 3.8 lakh).

There is no official update on the bike's launch status for the Indian market. However, the company has smaller versions of the bike for the Indians.