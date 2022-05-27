हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yamaha

2022 Yamaha YZF-R25 and MT-25 launched with 249 cc engine and new colours

Yamaha has launched the MT-25 and the YZF-R25 with slightly better engines powering the bike and slight cosmetic changes giving appealing looks to both motorcycles.

2022 Yamaha YZF-R25 and MT-25 launched with 249 cc engine and new colours
Image for representation

Yamaha has launched the MT-25 and the YZF-R25 for the international market. These new bikes are the quarter-litre versions of the MT15 and YZF-R15 popular in the Indian market. As the name suggests, the new bikes come with mechanical features along with cosmetic updates. However, the most important of all the updates is the new Euro-2 powertrain. The bike now comes with a 249 cc parallel-twin motor with a power output of 35 bhp and 23 Nm of peak torque. The power is transferred to the wheels via a 6-speed transmission with an optional quickshifter.

Along with the regular body paints, the YZF-R25 comes with the special 60th-anniversary edition colours as well. The anniversary edition's colour scheme is a combination of Red and White for the body and Golden colour for the rims. 

Talking about the hardware, both bikes are also equipped with the same suspension system, which includes a USD front fork and a rear mono-shock. Meanwhile, a single front and rear disc with dual-channel ABS handles braking duties. The bikes are outfitted with the same 110/70-17 front and 149/70-17 rear tyres.

Also read: Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased ahead of global debut, to get 2.0L petrol engine

In terms of pricing, the standard 2022 YZF-R25 is priced at JPY 6,68,800 (around 4.09 lakh) in Japan, while the special edition model is priced at JPY 6,90,800. (about 4.23 lakh). At the same time, the naked version costs JPY 6,32,500 (approximately 3.8 lakh).

There is no official update on the bike's launch status for the Indian market. However, the company has smaller versions of the bike for the Indians.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
YamahaYamaha YZF-R25Yamaha MT-252022 YZF-R25
Next
Story

Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased ahead of global debut, to get 2.0L petrol engine

Must Watch

PT5M22S

Om Prakash Chautala sentenced to 4 years imprisonment in disproportionate income case