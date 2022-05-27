Hyundai has released the teaser for its Creta N Line for the South American market. However, the car can be seen later in the Indian market as the Korean brand expanded the range of its models in India with the introduction of the N Line badged cars, starting with the i20. However, the chances of the launch of the Creta N Line in the Indian subcontinent are under suspicion because many such models are available internationally and have not found their way into the market. It is to be noted that Hyundai sells N Line badged versions of models like i10, i20, i30, Kona, Tucson, Sonata and Elantra.

The Creta N Line will most likely receive similar updates as the i20 N Line variant sold in India. Expect updates such as a chequered flag inspired front grille with an N Line badge, contrasting red treatment on the front bumper and sides, and red brake callipers. While the cabin could benefit from sportier red accents such as red ambient lighting and red piping on the seats.

Moreover, the N Line emblem will be featured across the car's body. It might be seen on the steering wheel, seats and gear knob to mention a few. In addition, the car might get a new set of alloy wheels. It might also get sportier hardware such as stiffer suspension. Being the N-Line version, the engine of the car might also be tuned to be more punchy than the usual Creta. It is available in South America with a 2.0-litre petrol engine. As a result, it is likely to be launched with the same.

Also read: Upcoming 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift design revealed in new digital renderings

Meanwhile, the brand is also planning on launching the facelift Hyundai Venue in the Indian market with multiple updates. There is a possibility that the Venue might also get an N Line badge version in the Indian market.