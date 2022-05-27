हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hyundai

Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased ahead of global debut, to get 2.0L petrol engine

Hyundai Creta N Line is expected to be launched soon internationally featuring the sub-brands badge with the design and mechanical subtleties that follow the name. 

Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased ahead of global debut, to get 2.0L petrol engine
Image for representation

Hyundai has released the teaser for its Creta N Line for the South American market. However, the car can be seen later in the Indian market as the Korean brand expanded the range of its models in India with the introduction of the N Line badged cars, starting with the i20. However, the chances of the launch of the Creta N Line in the Indian subcontinent are under suspicion because many such models are available internationally and have not found their way into the market. It is to be noted that Hyundai sells N Line badged versions of models like i10, i20, i30, Kona, Tucson, Sonata and Elantra.

The Creta N Line will most likely receive similar updates as the i20 N Line variant sold in India. Expect updates such as a chequered flag inspired front grille with an N Line badge, contrasting red treatment on the front bumper and sides, and red brake callipers. While the cabin could benefit from sportier red accents such as red ambient lighting and red piping on the seats.

Moreover, the N Line emblem will be featured across the car's body. It might be seen on the steering wheel, seats and gear knob to mention a few. In addition, the car might get a new set of alloy wheels. It might also get sportier hardware such as stiffer suspension. Being the N-Line version, the engine of the car might also be tuned to be more punchy than the usual Creta. It is available in South America with a 2.0-litre petrol engine. As a result, it is likely to be launched with the same.

Also read: Upcoming 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift design revealed in new digital renderings

Meanwhile, the brand is also planning on launching the facelift Hyundai Venue in the Indian market with multiple updates. There is a possibility that the Venue might also get an N Line badge version in the Indian market. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HyundaiHyundai CretaCreta N lineHyundai Creta N line
Next
Story

Cricketer Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini Urus SUV spotted for the first time in Mumbai, check pics

Must Watch

PT2M55S

A new application has been filed in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case