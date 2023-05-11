2023 BMW M340i Launched In India At Rs 86.50 Lakh, Does 0-100 Kmph In 4.9 Seconds

The 2023 BMW X3 M40i is launched in India today at a price tag of Rs 86.50 lakh. The car will be available in limited units and can be exclusively booked at the BMW Online Shop. The first-ever BMW X3 M40i is available in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model from today onwards. The BMW X3 M40i has sporty characteristics and it impresses with its perfectly measured balance of dynamics, comfort and efficiency together with a high level of everyday practicability. A compelling exterior design, electrified engine efficiency, and superior handling bring out the exceptional performance built into the BMW X3 M40i.

2023 BMW X3 M340i - Design

The exterior design of the first-ever BMW X3 M40i ensures a greater focus on sportiness and “X-ness”. The specific BMW M kidney grille bears the typical M double grille bars in high-gloss black and with an M logo. The front features adaptive LED headlights with a Matrix function. The M Shadow Line lights offer a dark tint around the headlamps. The aerodynamically optimised M exterior mirrors in high-gloss black, the free-form tailpipe trims in black chrome and the striking “Two Teeth” design ensure a distinctive look. Fitted with the M High Gloss Shadow Line with extended features, the window graphics and roof rails, frame and bars of the BMW kidney grille are finished in high-gloss black. The BMW X3 M40i is fitted as standard with 20-inch M light alloy wheels. The M Sport brakes are available with red brake callipers.

2023 BMW X3 M340i - Cabin

The interior boasts an M interior trim finish with Carbon Fibre accents. The M leather steering wheel with multifunction, contrast stitching in M colours and an open 6 o’clock spoke add a further sporty touch to the interior. The M Seat belts add to the powerful look of the car’s interiors. The panoramic glass roof and Welcome Light Carpet are few among the long list of features that create the perfect ambience. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. Features such as electroplated controls and 3-zone automatic climate control with extended options add to the overall luxurious feel. Additionally, there is a 464W Harmon Kardon sound system with 16 speakers on offer.

2023 BMW X3 M340i - Performance

The M TwinPower Turbo three-litre six-cylinder engine in the first-ever BMW X3 M40i ensures supreme and efficient mobility. The in-line petrol engine produces an output of 360hp and 500 Nm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in just 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/hr. It uses an eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission. The X3 M340i also gets automatic differential brakes (ADB) with electronic differential locks as standard. For supreme dynamics, it gets 50:50 weight distribution, along with Driving Experience Control switch with different driving modes such as COMFORT/ECO PRO/SPORT/SPORT+ and many other innovative technologies.