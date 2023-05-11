Speeding Porsche Sportscar Burns To Ashes After Hitting Tree In Gurugram: See Pics

A Porsche 718 luxury sports car met with an accident in Gurugram. Post-accident, the car caught fire and ended up burning to a crisp. As per ANI's report, the speeding luxury car collided with a tree and the divider on the road. As a result, the flammable substances in the vehicle got ignited and burned the car to ashes. The accident occurred on the Golf Course road in Gurugram in the early hours of Thursday.

Reports suggest the driver of the Porsche managed to flee the side of the incident, and no injuries were reported. However, the whereabouts of the driver or the car's owner are not known yet.

The pictures shared on social media show a red-colored car burned to a crisp. The accident destroyed the vehicle's front end, and the rest got charred in flames. Only the melted and disfigured metallic parts of the car remain. Meanwhile, the Porsche monogram on the car's rear end is still visible after the accident and seems to be the only part that remains intact.