2023 BMW X7 facelift makes global debut with new looks and features

The 2023 BMW X7 has made its worldwide premiere and is expected to hit the market in August of 2022. The Bavarian automaker's top-of-the-line SUV now has a refreshed design, larger alloy wheels and engines with 48V mild-hybrid technology. As for now, BMW currently offers four X7 trims in India which are priced between Rs 1.18 crore to Rs 1.78 crore (ex-showroom).

Major alterations have been made to the front end of this new X7 facelift. The LED running lights are located at the hood line, while the real headlights are located on the bottom portion of the vehicle's bumper. This is a change from the single-unit headlight design that BMW has used in its previous vehicles in recent years.

On top of that, the xDrive40i model gets new glossy silvery trim on the lower fascia, while the kidney grille is redesigned with darker slats and brighter chrome surround which also features a 'M' badge at the corner.

There has also been a makeover of the X7's interior. There is now a single curved display that incorporates a 14.9-inch digital instrument panel and a 12.3-inch infotainment unit. Additionally, it has the BMW Operating System 8 installed. In fact, the air vents and controls have been redesigned to be smaller and more streamlined. A redesigned gear selector and an illuminated ambient light bar can be seen on the front passenger side dashboard.

In addition to the same two engines, the 2023 X7 now boasts 48V mild-hybrid technology: the 3.0-litre inline-six cylinder petrol engine now produces 380 PS of power and 700 Nm of torque, which is 48 PS more power and 70 Nm more torque than the previous model. This implies that the BMW X7 with xDrive can now accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds.

The other engine is a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 which makes 530 PS of power and 749 Nm of torque with this engine, the 2023 BMW X7 SUV is capable to do 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. Both the 3.0-litre engine and the 4.4-litre engine are mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with paddle shifters.

Pricing for the BMW X7 2023 has not been announced, but the new features will likely push the price up slightly compared to the outgoing model.

