Maruti Suzuki Brezza: 5 Things Making Compact SUV A Best-Seller In India

The compact SUV business is blooming. It is helping carmakers recover the lost A-segment with its volume. Saying that pockets of the masses have evolved to afford bigger and better cars won’t be wrong. And, making the best use of this opportunity is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The compact SUV is currently ruling the roost with an average sales of roughly 15,000 units a month. Unlike the Alto, it isn’t enjoying the lone-wolf status. It has some stiff competition to face, instead. But what is keeping the Brezza on the top of the ladder? We clocked some miles on one to find an answer. And, here are the top 5 things assisting the Maruti Suzuki Brezza in winning the competition.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Modern Feature List

The Brezza manages to have an outstanding equipment list. Undoubtedly, the most balanced of all. With the right amount of not-so-usable but flashy features and no-nonsense must-haves. It pleases nearly everyone. The Brezza houses a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit in its centre console, which is crisp and comes with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay.

Besides, it gets an electric sunroof, heads-up display, cooled glovebox, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a total of six airbags. Also, the inclusion of a wireless charger is a boon. On the long hauls, the phone remains juiced up. However, to open the door, one has to manually unlock it first, which feels irritating after a while.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Butch, British Design

The alphabet ‘B’ will dominate the coming sentences. Why? Because Brezza now sports a butch design with some British inspiration. Yes, we are talking about Rovers here. The clamshell hood, flat roof with floating treatment, squared wheel arches, slim headlamps and tail lamps, and extended rear spoiler all add to the British drama here. For the ruggedness, the Brezza is dolled up with silver-finished roof rails and black cladding, which runs across the length and width.

The only sore here is to keep the black cladding clean and shiny. The Brezza has a great road presence with these design elements that are neatly complimented by its dimensions. The silver skid plates add some muscle to the car’s design, while LED headlamps have some premiumness.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Roomy, Comfy Interior

Indians are opting for compact SUVs for the space they offer in comparison to a premium hatchback or a sedan. And, Brezza has this aspect as its USP. The Maruti Suzuki SUV is offered with ample space on the inside, and the seats are cushy too. The front seats are supportive with enough bolstering and under-thigh supports to keep occupants happy on long runs. Similar is the situation with the rear bench with occupants having no complaints.

Multiple charging ports on the Brezza accentuate the feel-good factor for passengers. The boot space is rated at 328 litres and can gulp luggage for four for a weekend trip. In fact, numerous bottle and cup holders mean that it is a perfect road trip car. The front and rear armrests make the drive a tad bit more comfortable.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Refined, Frugal Powertrain

Sitting under the clamshell hood of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a super-refined 1.5L, 4-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The motor is a sweet deal. It is refined to an extent, no vibrations can be observed throughout the rev range. Moreover, while idling, it is tough to figure out if there’s an engine running under the hood. The motor delivers a rated output of 103 PS and 136 Nm. In comparison to the competition, these numbers sound soft. However, the motor has a decent low-end grunt, but the top-end surge is strong.

The typical high-revving nature of a 4-cylinder architecture is prominent on the Brezza. Therefore, one needs to rev it hard at times to get the most out of it. Cruising on expressways is no issue, but in hills, the engine has to be kept over 3,000 clicks. With both 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options available, the Brezza is quite frugal. In our 1,200 km long run, it delivered a mileage of 16.8 kmpl. It included sedate highway runs, high-altitude driving, and triple-digit cruising.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Perfectly Priced Proposition

The Brezza has a starting price of Rs 8.29 lakh, ex-showroom. It tops out at Rs 13.98 lakh, ex-showroom. While the starting price is slightly higher than a few of its rivals, the Brezza offers a bigger and more powerful engine than the base-spec Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite. Also, the Brezza packs in a couple of segment-first features, which certainly improve the practicality. Therefore, it manages to justify its price tag with the kit it has on offer.