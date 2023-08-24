2023 Hero Glamour Launched In India At Rs 82,348; Gets 2 Variants: Design, Specs, Features, Mileage

The world’s largest two-wheeler brand - Hero MotoCorp, has launched the new updated Glamour in India. The refreshed avatar of Glamour is the latest addition in the company’s exciting range of technologically-advanced and attractively designed products in the 125cc segment. Launched in two variants Drum and Disc, the new Glamour is available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms across the country at Rs. 82,348 (Drum Variant) & Rs. 86,348 (Disc Variant). The new Glamour comes with Hero MotoCorp’s i3S technology (Idle Stop-Start System). The new Fully Digital console, real time mileage indicator, and mobile charging port add to the tech profile of the motorcycle.

Hero Glamour: Design

The heavy muscular design and expansive surfaces of the new Glamour help it with increased appeal. The versatile shape, distinctive proportions blend harmoniously with classic design elements. Carrying forward its DNA, the Glamour retains its strong areas of identifications such as front cowl, fuel tank and form of the shroud. The chequered stripes lend even more personality to Glamour’s powerful look.



Hero Glamour: Comfort

Superior ergonomics through reduced rider (8mm) and pillion seat height (17mm) ensures easier accessibility and upright seating position. The flatter tank profile and increased rider seat space offers an active and high level of comfort. The ground clearance of 170mm provides a confident riding stance.

Hero Glamour: Features

The New Glamour comes with a full digital cluster, real time mileage indicator, low fuel indicator ensuring smooth and hassle-free riding experience. It also has an integrated USB charger that further boosts the convenience to the riders.

Hero Glamour: Engine

It is powered by an OBD2 & E20 compliant 125cc engine, with a power output of 7.97kW at 7500 RPM and torque of 10.6 Nm at 6000 RPM and delivering a mileage of 63Km/l. With Hero MotoCorp’s revolutionary i3S (idle stop - start system), the motorcycle delivers on its brand promise of performance, comfort and mileage.

Hero Glamour: Color Schemes

The new Glamour comes in three exciting new color options, each of which skillfully showcases the varying character traits of the motorcycle – Candy Blazing Red, Techno Blue-Black and Sports Red-Black.