Top 5 Upcoming Cars In India Under Rs 15 Lakh: Tata Nexon Facelift To Honda Elevate

As the festive season is approaching, a host of new cars will be entering the Indian market. Why? Well, the festive season will witness heavy footfall in the car dealerships, as the Indian audience tends to buy a set of wheels on these auspicious days. Therefore, it also makes up for the best time of the year to launch new cars in India. After all, the buzz helps in setting more significant numbers on the tally. In case you are also planning to buy a new car this festive season, these are the five upcoming models that might fit your bill.

Honda Elevate

The Elevate will go on sale in the country by next month, and it will be rivalling the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and more. The Honda Elevate will retail with a 1.5L NA petrol engine with two transmission choices - 6-speed MT and CVT.

Citroen C3 Aircross

If you are planning to buy a 7-seater SUV, the Citroen C3 Aircross could make sense to you. Based on a modified avatar of the C3’s platform, the C3 Aircross gets bold styling, increased space on the inside, and more importantly a rugged road presence. While it looks good on the outside, it certainly is practical on the inside. However, there will be just one engine choice - 1.2L turbo-petrol, which will be available with just a stick shift for now.

Toyota Rumion

Another 7-seater car on this list is the Toyota Rumion. Recently unveiled in India, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based MPV will be launched in the country by next month. It sports certain changes on the visual front. The radiator grille is new with a revised bumper, and the alloy wheels also sport a fresh design. Things remain unchanged on the inside, except for the Toyota logo. Moreover, the Rumion will get connected car features like other Toyota offerings.

Tata Punch EV

Tata Motors is also preparing to launch the Punch EV with a similar architecture as the Tiago EV. The Tata Punch EV will be powered by the Ziptron technology with an electric motor housed under the bonnet, while the battery pack will sit under the floor. The Punch EV will launch by the end of this year with an expected range of 350 kms.

Tata Nexon Facelift

The buzz around this product is very high. Recently snapped during the advertorial shoot, the Nexon facelift is ready to go on sale in the Indian market. While it was initially expected to hit the market by the end of this year, new pictures hint that the homegrown brand will launch it by the festive season itself.